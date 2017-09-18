News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Egyptian court acquits Irish citizen of murder in mass trial

Reuters
Reuters /

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Monday acquitted Irish citizen Ibrahim Halawa and his three sisters of charges including murder in a mass trial that has been going on for over four years, during which he was in jail.

Halawa was part of a trial in which nearly 500 people were charged with, among other crimes, breaking into a mosque, killing 44 people, including a policeman, and illegal possession of firearms in violence that followed the military's ouster of former Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013.

(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Patrick Markey)

Back To Top