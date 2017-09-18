News

Pet deaths in Japan: dignified but dog-gone expensive

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - In Japan, caring for pets goes beyond the grave.

Pet deaths in Japan: dignified but dog-gone expensive

Pet deaths in Japan: dignified but dog-gone expensive

At Pet Rainbow Fiesta, a pet funeral expo, held in Tokyo on Monday, visitors were given a host of options on performing rites for dead pets, including cremation, constructing a household altar and making offerings of incense.
The basic funeral service fee starts from 95,800 yen ($860.66) for a one-kilogram hamster or bird and can go up to 114,800 yen for a 20-kilogram dog, according to funeral services company Kokolone. A flower altar can be added for 30,000 yen or pet owners can hire the services of a violinist or pianist to add somber music.
The funeral rituals underscore a Japanese belief that spirits need to be pacified - even if that comes at a tidy cost for your pet.

(Reporting By Kyung Hoon Kim; Writing by Shri Navaratnam; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

