News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

South Africa tax agency wants parliament to probe KPMG

Reuters
Reuters /

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's revenue service will ask parliament to investigate global auditor KPMG for its "immoral conduct" in releasing details of a confidential report it produced for the tax agency, commissioner Tom Moyane said on Monday.

South Africa tax agency wants parliament to probe KPMG

South Africa tax agency wants parliament to probe KPMG

KPMG cleared out its South African leadership en masse on Friday after damning findings from an internal investigation into work done for businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma.
Moyane said SARS had cut all ties with KPMG.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

Back To Top