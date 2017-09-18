(Reuters) - China's capital Beijing plans to ban all diesel trucks from the city with an emission standard of "national 3" from Sept. 21, 2019, state media reported on Monday that cites a government document.

Chinese capital plans full ban on older diesel trucks

** Near-term, there will be a partial ban of these trucks, from 6 am to 11 pm within the fifth ring roads of Beijing, starting this Thursday. The partial ban applies to trucks with eight metric tonnes or more loads of goods.

** A full ban will go into force from Sept. 21, 2019.

** China has five levels of emission standard. Trucks with "national 1" and "national 2" standards are already banned from the city.



(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)