Carbon monoxide poisoning in back shed cost Queensland dad his legs

The Sunshine Coast community is rallying around a father who lost both his legs after he was poisoned by carbon monoxide in an accident in his back shed.

Jason "Jacko" Reynoldson faces a challenging and lengthy recovery after being found close to death in the shed of his Coolum home in July suffering poisoning from the odourless, colourless gas.

The day before he had placed his tools on charge using a generator and went fishing but when he returned things went terribly wrong.

A fundraising page for the father-of-two explained: "on returning home from fishing he walked into the shed to check on his tools where he was immediately overcome by carbon monoxide (doctors said it would only have taken two decent breaths) and collapsed."

The father had been at home by himself at the time as his family was in Brisbane because his daughter was participating in a nebtall competition.

According to a fundraising page, the alarm was raised when he failed to show up for work.

Mr Reynoldson had to have both legs amputated and also suffered nerve damage which led to him not being able to move his left arm, and also impacted movement in his right hand.

"For any person to lose their legs and the use of their arms would be a huge ordeal but for a fit and active carpenter, the implications are even more pronounced," a fundraising page reads.

An online auction to raise funds for the family was reportedly launched on Monday while a gofundme page was set up in July.

Money raised will likely be put towards ongoing medical costs as well as housing modifications, wheelchairs and prosthetics.