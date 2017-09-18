Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov to meet on Sunday: U.S. State Dept

News

Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet in New York on Sunday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the U.S. State Department said in a brief statement.

The State Department did not provide any details on what the two men would discuss during the 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on Monday) meeting. Possible topics include the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Syrian civil war and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney)

