Mum recalls hilarious case of 'mice-taken' identity after finding dead creature in son's bed

Laura Mazza, who runs a popular blog Mum on the Run, told of how she walked into her young son’s bedroom and discovered the creature on his bed, lying lifelessly on top of the sheets.

“Today I saw a mouse in my son’s room. A mouse,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“Stewart Little has decided to come in my house.”

Do you seen Stuart Little, or something else? Source: Facebook


“It was the kinda freeze that you feel like you shouldn't even breathe. Where your air escapes your lungs.”

The shocking surprise visitor sent the mother into a tailspin so she decided to call her husband to seek advice.

“He answers the phone and I say ‘mouse’ I stutter because I'm terrified,” she writes.

This mummy was not impressed when she discovered a dead mouse in her young son's bed. Source: Facebook

However in a hilarious twist upon bravely entering the room once more the mother took a second glance and discovered to mouse was in fact something else – a plastic toy.

Yep, that would be a PLASTIC TOY and not a dead mouse. Source: Facebook

“No, not a mouse at all, it's a tiny leopard, a tiny toy leopard,” she wrote about the slightly embarrassing mishap.

“Well now the mouse is outta the bag,” she wrote at the very end of her blog.

The honest account the mice-taken identity has been shared almost 200,000 times.

