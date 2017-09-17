WATCH: Donald Trump's awkward handshake with wife Melania

The relationship between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has come under scrutiny online after an awkward handshake between the pair at an event on Friday.

Video shows Melania proudly introducing her husband to the stage at a US Air Force event at which point President Trump walks across the stage and instead of giving his wife a kiss, he opts for an awkward formal hand shake.

He then proceeds to tell Melania where to go, muttering "go across the stage, you go sit down honey".

It's not the first awkward encounter between the couple which has been caught on video.

A video of the pair dancing did the rounds earlier this year because of the face Melania was making.

Another video was widely circulated that showed President Trump whisper something to Melania and she made another facial expression.

There was also footage which showed Trump moving to hold Melania's hand and her slapping his hand away.

This latest video has plenty of social media users questioning the couple's relationship.

This is some weird Ish - with my george w Bush voice. WTF was the handshake about. Melania knows that is the "beater" hand ewe — Be like water (@northis180) September 16, 2017

This is so strange. I think Trump has dementia. He clearly doesn't know who Melania is. — Trumpscallion1 (@trumpscallion1) September 16, 2017

Wow. Are we sure... like 100% sure she's not a hostage???? — RossHand 🇮🇪 (@Ross_Hand) September 15, 2017

I'm pretty sure this is the standard spousal greeting. — Michelle Giannone (@mgiannonemd) September 16, 2017

...and then Melania ran off the stage, screaming for hand sanitizer. I can't imagine having ever been that desperate for a green card. — Norah Jane (@NorahJane10) September 16, 2017

So, creepily hugs his daughter at speeches and gives his wife a handshake? Melania looks totally lost as he shows her where to stand. #puppy — Kelly Calberry (@KellyCalberry) September 16, 2017