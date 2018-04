REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Iceland's prime minister said on Saturday the president had accepted his request for a snap parliamentary election, and Nov. 4 had been discussed as a possible date.

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson called on Friday for the snap vote after one party in the ruling coalition quit.



