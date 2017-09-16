Friends and family pay tribute to hero father Shaun Oliver

Footy teammates have paid tribute to a hero dad of three who drowned trying to save children caught in rough surf.

Shaun Oliver drowned while trying to rescue children from dangerous surf in Wollongong.

He was remembered during a minute's silence before Saturday’s match at his local Melbourne club.

During the emotional pause his family and former teammates stood side by side in resolve.

They stopped to remember a man, a hero, who made the ultimate sacrifice and died trying to help others.

His death has shocked his local footy community.

“He was always that bloke who’d pick his mate up off the ground and be there to help them if there were in trouble,” former team mate David Prib said.

The 32-year-old was on a work trip south of Sydney last week when he saw a group of children at the beach who were struggling in the dangerous conditions.

Shaun tried swimming to their aid but he too struggled in the rip and drowned.

At the match black and blue armbands were worn in his honour.

“Shaun knew the importance of black arm banks and tributes in sport,” his sister Clare Murray said.

“He would be amazed with the outpouring.”

Since his death, Shaun’s family has received support from right around the nation.

A crowd-funding page has now reached $260,000.

Shaun’s desire to help others and disregard for his own safety was indicative of who he was.

His family says he wouldn’t have thought twice about jumping into the dangerous conditions if it meant helping someone in trouble.

“Shaun made a difference and he’s not just a hero to the family, he’s everyone’s hero,” his uncle Ralph Silver said.

His funeral will be held this Thursday.