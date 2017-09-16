News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Smith, Warner, Bancroft sent home over ball tampering scandal

Friends and family pay tribute to hero father Shaun Oliver

Yahoo7 News /

Footy teammates have paid tribute to a hero dad of three who drowned trying to save children caught in rough surf.

0327_1800_wa_driver
1:42

Driver who hit, killed 14yo boy freed on parole
0314_0500_nat_cyclone
1:27

Tropical Cyclone Linda to batter Queensland coast
Chimpanzee From Viral Flight Video 'Doing Very Well' and Loves Tomatoes
1:11

Chimpanzee From Viral Flight Video 'Doing Very Well' and Loves Tomatoes
0303_1800_sa_teen
1:16

An SA community reeling from death
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
0301_1800_MEL-PhillipBay
0:18

Jet ski rider airlifted from Port Phillip bay
A ewe has given birth to an astonishing FIVE lambs
0:51

A ewe has given birth to an astonishing FIVE lambs
0227_1800_qld_meth
1:40

Staggering 35 percent of tested homes return positive meth reading
0226_1800_ADL-Rocks
1:18

Police concerned about spate of rock throwing attacks on roadways
0226_sun_smartphone
3:47

Samsung launches new Galaxy S9 in Barcelona
Man Rescued by Helicopter From Dangerous Surf Powered by Cyclone Gita
0:34

Man Rescued by Helicopter From Dangerous Surf Powered by Cyclone Gita
0218_0700_nat_search
1:42

Search for swimmer swept out to sea
 

Shaun Oliver drowned while trying to rescue children from dangerous surf in Wollongong.

He was remembered during a minute's silence before Saturday’s match at his local Melbourne club.

A minute's silence to remember a hero. Source: 7 News

Hero Shaun.

During the emotional pause his family and former teammates stood side by side in resolve.

They stopped to remember a man, a hero, who made the ultimate sacrifice and died trying to help others.

His death has shocked his local footy community.

“He was always that bloke who’d pick his mate up off the ground and be there to help them if there were in trouble,” former team mate David Prib said.

The 32-year-old was on a work trip south of Sydney last week when he saw a group of children at the beach who were struggling in the dangerous conditions.

Black and blue armbands were worn in his memory. Source: 7 News

Sister Clare attended the event and said her brother would have been amazed at the outpouring. Source: 7 News

Shaun tried swimming to their aid but he too struggled in the rip and drowned.

At the match black and blue armbands were worn in his honour.

“Shaun knew the importance of black arm banks and tributes in sport,” his sister Clare Murray said.

“He would be amazed with the outpouring.”

Since his death, Shaun’s family has received support from right around the nation.

A crowd-funding page has now reached $260,000.

Shaun’s desire to help others and disregard for his own safety was indicative of who he was.

His family says he wouldn’t have thought twice about jumping into the dangerous conditions if it meant helping someone in trouble.

“Shaun made a difference and he’s not just a hero to the family, he’s everyone’s hero,” his uncle Ralph Silver said.

His funeral will be held this Thursday.


Back To Top