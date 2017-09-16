‘Vampire killer’ who stabbed victim 66 times, drank blood due to be freed

News

Yahoo7 News /

A "vampire killer" who slaughtered his friend in a coffin then drank his blood is due to be released from prison.

Daniel Ruda stabbed his victim 66 times and has spent the past 16 years behind bars, The Sun reports.

Upon his release he will go by the new name of Daniel Wegner.

Ruda pictured with his then wife. The pair have since divorced. Source: Reuters

Ruda and his wife spent holidays in England and Scotland where they slept in graveyards and attended devil–worshipping parties.

The former car salesman had his incisor teeth filed to razor sharp points, in a bid to look like a vampire.

Ruda made international headlines in 2001 when he murdered a friend in what he called a “Satanic sacrifice”.

The Sun reports that Ruda wishes to rejoin society, find a wife and settle down. Source:

The victim of the shocking crime for which Ruda was sentenced for in 2002 was Frank Hackert.

Hackert was stabbed on a coffin the couple used as a coffee table inside their home.

Earlier in the year Ruda was accused in a German court of orchestrating a hit on his now ex-wife Manuela.

They pair divorced while Ruda was behind bars.

Ruda however, according to The Sun, said the claims were “nonsense” and “untrue”.

Manuela was sentenced to 13 years for her role in Hackert’s death.

She has since been freed from a psychiatric unit.

She was also given a new identity and reportedly had no contact with her former husband.

