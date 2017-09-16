News

Czech foreign minister lightly injured in car accident: ministry

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek suffered a light head injury when his chauffeur-driven car was involved in a traffic accident, a spokeswoman from the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Zaoralek, who leads his Social Democratic Party to a parliamentary election due next month, was treated at a hospital and later released for home treatment, she said.
"He suffered an injury to his head, but his state is good," Irena Valentova said in an emailed statement.
The Social Democrats trail their main rival and current coalition partner, the ANO movement of former Finance Minister Andrej Babis, by a double-digit margin in polls.
The election is scheduled for October 20-21.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Sandra Maler)

