Mum takes her own life after crashing husband's uninsured car

A mother-of-one has reportedly taken her own life after crashing her uninsured husband’s car, which he had banned her from driving because he didn't trust her.

Mum dies in car crash after husband told her not to drive

Anastasia Lysukho, from Novocherkassk in Russia, was warned not to drive her husband’s VAZ-2106 while he was away on business, according to The Mirror.

But the 20-year-old got behind the wheel and smashed into three cars within minutes outside the couple’s apartment block causing an estimated $15,200 worth of damages.

According to The Sun, she crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction before steering into two other parked vehicles.

She then fled the scene in a panic, according to eyewitnesses, leaving the car on the road.

The single mum, and university student, then went home and wrote a note saying she was “overcome with guilt” because her husband had not insured the car.

She then is believed to have taken her own life.

A police spokesman said it’s believed Mrs Lysukho may have suffered a nervous breakdown after the accident.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467, or Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36.