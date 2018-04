LONDON (Reuters) - British security services have identified a suspect involved in the bombing of a busy commuter train in west London with the help of surveillance footage, Sky News reported, citing security sources.

"Security sources say they've identified a suspect involved in the Parsons Green bombing, with the aid of CCTV footage," Mark White, a home affairs correspondent for Sky News, said on Twitter.





(Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by Alistair Smout)