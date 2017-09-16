Spain to control Catalan spending as long as 'exceptional' situation continues

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government said on Friday it would continue controlling Catalan spending so long as "the exceptional situation" continued, referring to the regional government's plans to hold an independence referendum it says is illegal.

"The state will pay to a great extent (civil servants) salaries. That's what the spending control means and that will be in place as long as the exceptional situation continues," Budget Minister Cristobal Montoro said following the weekly cabinet meeting.





