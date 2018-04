LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners will see more police on the streets of the British capital after an explosion at a metro station, which officers said was a "terrorist incident."

"They will see over the course of today and the next few days an enhanced police presence, not simply on the public transport network but also across London," Khan told LBC Radio.



