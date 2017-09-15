News

Tourist, 25, killed in Sri Lanka after he was 'snatched by a crocodile' as he washed his hands

Yahoo7 News /

A British journalist has been killed after a crocodile snatched him while he was washing his hands near a beach in Sri Lanka.

Paul McLean, a 25-year-old journalist for The Financial Times newspaper, was on a holiday at Elephant Rock, near Arugam Bay in the island nation’s southeast.

The area is a popular surfing spot and is metres away from a lagoon known to be crawling with crocodiles.

On Friday, Sri Lankan police found McLean's body, but authorities are still investigating his cause of death after he went missing on Thursday.

Witnesses claim Mr McLean was dragged underwater by a croc. Source: Linkedin/ Facebook

Locals claimed McLean had been staying at the East Beach Surf Resort not far from the beach, according to The Sun.

It’s understood the 25-year-old wandered away from friends to find a toilet when he was attacked at the lagoon by a crocodile.

He had reportedly been trying to wash his hands.

A police officer said McLean had "six or seven" wounds on his right leg.

"The body was stuck in mud at about the same place where he was seen last by some others who were with him," he said.

New South Wales man Sean Carroll also saw the events unfold and labelled the incident “heavy”.

“A croc just took a tourist bloke in Sri Lanka,” he posted on Facebook.

“He was walking on a beach where a small river meets the sea, it’s named Crocodile Rock for that reason obviously.”

Fawas Lafeer, owner of nearby Safa Surf School, said a local fisherman witnessed a man being dragged into a river not far from the beach by a croc.

A nearby business owner said Elephant Rock was secluded and 'very safe'. Source: Google Maps

“This is the first known crocodile attack in Sri Lanka. Both tourists and locals surf at Elephant Rock, which is a beautiful secluded beach and very safe,” Mr Lafeer said.

“Crocodiles in Sri Lanka live only in the fresh, back waters of the jungle. It is almost unheard of for them to come close to the beach. The salt water actually turns them blind.”

A Scottish tourist, who did not want to be named, also claimed McLean was the victim of a croc attack.

“He went to the toilet next to the lagoon and was grabbed by a crocodile,” he said.

A tourist said Mr McLean was attacked at a lagoon near the beach when he tried to wash his hands. File pic. Source: Getty Images

“There are lots in the lagoon. People last saw his arms in the air in the water and then was grabbed under.

“I was there but didn’t see it happen though. Horrible.”

But while the tourist said he didn’t witness exactly what happened tourists had another theory about McLean’s fate.

“They are 90 per cent sure it was a crocodile but a couple of the guys said there was quicksand in the lagoon," the tourist said.

“A few people that knew the guy were just on the ground, I didn't get that close but they all just seemed in shock and not saying much.

“There were a large crowd of Sri Lankan men surrounding them and they had bits of paper.”

