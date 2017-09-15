News

British police say 'terrorist incident' at London metro station

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Friday that they were treating as a "terrorist incident" reports of a blast at a west London metro station.

Armed police rushed to reports of a fire on a train at a London underground station with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train.
"Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for CT policing, has declared it a terrorist incident," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

