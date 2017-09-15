News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Heartbreaking blow for family of Aussie critically injured in Thailand crash

IMF's Lipton says Ukraine risks going backwards

Reuters
Reuters /

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine risks reversing progress made under a $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms programme from the International Monetary Fund, IMF first deputy managing director David Lipton was quoted as saying on Friday, urging the government to improve anti-graft efforts.

"There are risks of going backwards," Lipton told online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda in an interview during a visit to Kiev to meet Ukrainian authorities.
"We certainly agree that the creation of an anti-corruption court is an important next step. We encourage the government to do that."

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

Back To Top