ViaBTC becomes second China bitcoin trading platform to shut down

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese cryptocurrency exchange ViaBTC on Friday said it will shut its mainland China exchange business on Sept. 30, becoming the second this week to announce a shutdown amid a crackdown by Beijing on the sector.

ViaBTC said in a statement on its website that it would close registration, asset deposits and all trading pairs on Sept. 25 and would shut down its website (www.viabtc.com) on Sept. 30.

"On September 4, China's central bank together with six other departments released a public statement on regulation policies and warning the risks of ICO projects. As a responsible cryptocurrency exchange platform, ViaBTC has made a serious decision to carry out the spirits of the policy," it said.

BTCChina, a major Chinese bitcoin exchange, said on Thursday it would stop all trading from Sept. 30, citing tightening regulation.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)