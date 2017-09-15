News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Commerce's Ross to lead trade mission on Trump's China visit

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will lead a trade mission to China in mid-November as part of President Donald Trump's first visit there, the Commerce Department said in a notice posted on its website.

Commerce's Ross to lead trade mission on Trump's first China visit

Commerce's Ross to lead trade mission on Trump's first China visit

The Department said the multi-sector mission "will advance the bilateral commercial relationship by promoting business deals between U.S. and Chinese firms, as well as addressing market access barriers faced by U.S. companies," the Commerce Department said in a statement.
The department said it was taking applications from trade associations and companies large and small through Sept 29. It said the mission would promote new sales and investments between U.S. businesses and Chinese entities and provide them with access to senior decision makers in the Chinese government.
Reuters on Tuesday quoted a U.S. official as saying that Trump would likely stop in China as part of a trip that will take him to an ASEAN summit in the Philippines and an APEC summit in Vietnam.
The trade mission comes at a time of heightened trade tensions between the United States and China following Trump's decision on Wednesday to block a Chinese-backed private equity firm from buying a U.S.-based chipmaker. In July, a high-level U.S.-China economic dialogue meeting did not produce an agreement the Trump administration's demands of reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

Back To Top