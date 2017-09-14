News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Instagram star reveals why she is being trolled by fellow nature-lovers
Instagram blogger reveals why she is being abused by fellow nature-lovers

Saudis prepare for possible delay to Aramco IPO: Bloomberg

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is preparing contingency plans for a possible delay to the planned initial public share offering of Saudi Aramco <IPO-ARMO.SE> by a few months into 2019, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Saudis prepare for possible delay to Aramco IPO: Bloomberg

Saudis prepare for possible delay to Aramco IPO: Bloomberg

The government is still aiming for the IPO of the state-owned oil giant in the second half of 2018, but that timetable is increasingly tight for what is likely to be the biggest share sale in history, according to the report. https://bloom.bg/2eVG9jv

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, was not immediately available for comment.

Saudi authorities are aiming to list up to 5 percent of the world's largest oil producer on both the Saudi stock exchange in Riyadh, the Tadawul, and one or more international markets in an IPO that could raise $100 billion.



(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Back To Top