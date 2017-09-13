News

Western Digital says confident about its legal position in Toshiba's chip business

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp said in a statement on Wednesday it remains confident it can protect its interests in its memory chip joint venture with Toshiba Corp <6502.T>.

Toshiba said earlier in the day that it has signed a memorandum to accelerate talks to sell the business to a rival bidding group led by private equity firm Bain Capital and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc <000660.KS>.
"We are disappointed that Toshiba would take this action despite Western Digital's tireless efforts to reach a resolution that is in the best interests of all stakeholders," it said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

