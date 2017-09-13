Equifax CEO says company 'will make changes' after security breach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Equifax Inc "will make changes" after a security breach in July that may have exposed the data of up to 143 million people, the company's Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith said in an opinion piece in USA Today on Tuesday.

Smith said the company first learned of the breach on July 29 but waited six weeks to make it public because "we thought the intrusion was limited."

"We are devoting extraordinary resources to make sure this kind of incident doesn't happen again. We will make changes and continue to strengthen our defenses against cyber crimes," he said.



