WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday about last week's devastating earthquake that led to the deaths of at least 96 people, the White House said.

Asked why Trump had not yet called Pena Nieto, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said a telephone call was scheduled to take place within the hour.



(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)