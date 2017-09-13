Turkey says German foreign minister's remarks on arms sales inappropriate

ANKARA (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel's comments about stopping arms exports to Turkey are not appropriate for a foreign minister, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Gabriel said on Monday Berlin had put most arms exports to NATO partner Turkey on hold due to deteriorating human rights in Turkey. However German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday rejected a total ban. [nB4N1FT01N]

Cavusoglu told reporters that Turkey found Merkel's stance more suitable, and added that attempts to drum up support by attacking Turkey ahead of Germany's election later this month would yield no result.



(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)