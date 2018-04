MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

Russia's Lavrov, Tillerson to meet at U.N. General Assembly: TASS

(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)