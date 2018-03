MADRID (Reuters) - A policeman was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Valencia, eastern Spain, a spokesman for the force said, after entering a building during an investigation into the finding of human remains in a suitcase.

The attacker was shot dead. Police do not believe the attack was connected to Islamist militants, the spokesman said.



(Reporting By Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by John Stonestreet)