Factbox: Over 6.6 million without power in U.S. Southeast after Irma - utilities

(Reuters) - Power outages from Hurricane Irma dropped to over 6.6 million in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama by late Tuesday morning from almost 6.8 million earlier in the day, according to local utilities.

Most remaining outages were in Florida Power & Light's service area in the southern and eastern parts of the state. A unit of NextEra Energy Inc and the state's biggest power company, FPL said its outages dipped to around 2.8 million by Tuesday morning from a peak of over 3.6 million Monday morning.

Florida outages for Duke Energy Corp, which serves the northern and central parts of the state, held at around 1.2 million, according to the company's website, and Duke's outages in North and South Carolina eased below a peak of 160,000.

Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sunday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm, the second-highest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It gradually weakened to a tropical storm on Monday and a post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) it would not issue any more advisories on Irma.

In Georgia, utilities reported over 1.2 million customers without power Tuesday morning. That was down from a peak over 1.4 million on Monday night.

Other big power utilities in Florida are units of Emera Inc and Southern Co, which also operates the biggest electric companies in Georgia and Alabama.





