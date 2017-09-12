Storm floods parts of Philippines; markets, schools shut

MANILA (Reuters) - Heavy rains caused flooding in some parts of the Philippine capital and nearby provinces, forcing the closure of financial markets, government offices and schools on Tuesday as a storm swept across the main Luzon island.

The weather bureau raised storm warning signals over Metro Manila and 19 provinces in Luzon as a tropical cyclone with winds up to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) made a landfall before noon over the eastern province of Quezon.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in some towns submerged by floodwater in Quezon and in Laguna, where 13 people were reported missing, local media reported.

A landslide in Taytay, Rizal, 20 km (12.43 miles) from Manila, killed at least two people, local media said.

Some houses in low-lying areas in the capital were under neck-deep water and residents used makeshift floating devices such as old refrigerators to cross flooded roads.

Several flights were canceled as weather forecasters warned of more rains within the day. Transport authorities suspended port operations in Batangas city and in Lucena in Quezon.

The weather bureau said it was also keeping an eye on typhoon Talim which is packing winds of up to 120 kph and is moving toward the country's northern tip.



