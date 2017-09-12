News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search for man with dementia missing with his little dog at the 1000 steps
Desperate search for man with dementia missing with his dog at the 1000 Steps

Video shows police officer taking cash from hot dog vendor's wallet

Yahoo7 News /

Footage showing a police officer issuing a ticket before removing cash from the wallet of a hot dog vendor reportedly operating without a permit has gone viral.

Video shows police officer taking cash from hot dog vendor's wallet

Video shows police officer taking cash from hot dog vendor's wallet

The vision was filmed by Martin Flores on Saturday afternoon on the Californian campus of UC Berkeley near a football game.

The UCPD bicycle officer can be heard arguing back and forth with Flores in the footage about the incident that’s caused widespread outrage.

The moment the police officer removes the cash. Source: Twitter

The officer can be seen taking cash from inside wallet while the vendor, appearing confused, watches on.

The officer then is filmed folding the money into his hand.

“That’s how it works,” the officer can be heard saying.

“The not right!” Flores says in a bid to tell the officer off.

“The judge can decide whether or not it’s right,” the officer responds.

The officer issuing the ticket while the vendor, Juan, watches on. Source: Twitter

“He doesn’t have a permit.”

A Go Fund Me page has since been established by Flores in a bid to help the vendor, Juan, recover the money that was taken by the officer.

“This is the official go fund me account for justice4Juan the hotdog vendor at UC Berkeley,” the post begins.

“The funds raised will be utilized to cover legal and personal loses. In addition, funds in excess are to cover other vendors who have been robbed of their hard earned living through citations and removal of their carts.”

To date the funding effort has raised almost $50,000.

"I am here with the hotdog vendor. Getting ready for our interview with Telemundo 48. Thank you all for your support," Martin Flores posted to Facebook. Source: Facebook

A petition has also been started to have the officer, “S. Aranas #76 removed”.

“This petition is being circulated because the community feels that this officer should be removed from the University of California Police Department,” the petition reads.

So far it’s gained 23,000 signatures.

According to Berkleyside UCPD spokeswoman Sgt. Sabrina Reich said the $60 was “seized as suspected proceeds of the violation and booked into evidence”.

Reich also added that three other vendors were also detained on suspicion of vending without license, however, were released with a warning.

Back To Top