Mother's heartbreaking tribute to four-year-old daughter killed in hit and run

Yahoo7 News /

A mother has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her dead daughter six months after the four-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run.

Little Violet-Grace Youens died in her mother’s arms in hospital in March after she was hit by a stolen car when it mounted the pavement in St Helens, UK.

“My heart aches as it is just so broken. Violet should be starting her very first day of reception class in the morning, and I should have a very excited little girl tucked up safe in her bed instead 'our forever four-year-old angel' is up in heaven,” Rebecca Youens wrote on her Facebook account about the tragic passing of her young child.

The two images uploaded to Facebook by a grieving mother. One of her little girl on her first day of nursery school and the second of a rose from the Beauty and the Beast movie. This was the last movie the mother and daugther saw together. Source: Facebook

Along with the message she included two haunting images.

The first image was of the little girl on her first day of nursery school, dressed in her uniform with her hair up in pigtails.

“I have recycled her very first day of Eccleston Mere Nursery photo to pop on as a marker of what should be her first day tomorrow in 'big school',” the mother wrote about the photo.

The second image was of Violet's seemingly untouched bedside table where a pink water bottle, alarm clock and a rose are visible.

The little girl died after a day out with her grandmother. Source: Facebook

“I have also posted a picture of a little present I bought her, for her bedroom since her passing.”

“On the Monday of the week of her passing we watched our final movie at the cinema together which was Beauty & The Beast,” Mrs Youens wrote about the picture.

"This rose signifies that my love for Violet will never fade and I miss her so much every day; my beautiful 'Belle - beautiful inside and out.”

Rebecca also made a public plea in the post for members of the public to “consider signing up” for organ donation.

"My beautiful baby girl passed away in her mummy and her daddy's arms on 25/03/2017 at 23:38," Rebecca wrote about this little girls passing. Source: Facebook

The little girl then went on to save two lives by donating her organs.

Her parents made the difficult decision to donate the four-year-olds kidney and pancreas.

"I know Violet did not have the capacity to make that decision, and myself and Glenn made it for her; but she was such a generous, lovely, loving child, who always cared and looked out for others, and we know it is what she would have wanted,” she wrote about the decision that the family made.

Violet-Grace’s grandmother, Angela French, 55, was also hit by the car, however she survived.

The little girl died in March, 2017. Source: Facebook

Ms French reportedly spent weeks in hospital recovering from her injuries.

The crash happened on Prescot Road and involved a black Ford Fiesta, which collided with a lamp post.

According to the Liverpool Echo Aidan McAteer, 23, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was was sentenced to nine years, four months in prison.

The publication reports Dean Ian Brennan, 27 was charged with assisting an offender and aggravated vehicle taking and was later sentenced to six years, eight months in prison.

