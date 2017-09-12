News

WATCH: Plane loses control and crashes into car park

Yahoo7 /

An elderly pilot of a small plane has been lucky to escape with only minor injuries after he crashed into a tree and landed in a car park in the US.

WATCH: Shocking moment plane crashes into car park caught on CCTV

Video shows the plane flying dangerously low as it narrowly misses one tree before it crashes into another tree and lands on its belly in the car park of Plainville Airport in Connecticut.

The 80-year-old pilot, Manfred Forst, had been trying to land the single-engine Cessna.

Video shows the plane crash into a tree. Source: 7 News

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"I was sitting down at the end of the parking lot here, looked up because I heard the plane," witness David Thayer told Eyewitness News in the US.

"I saw it going directly across, probably 200 yards from where I was sitting, knew it was going the wrong way obviously."

The plane landed on its belly. Source: 7 News

Dave Thayer who visits the area to watch landings and takeoffs was around at the time of the incident.

“I knew he had a problem. It was wavering, it was going very slow,” Mr Thayer said.

“I heard the bang and knew that he went down.”

