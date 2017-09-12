News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

UK government confident of winning vote on Brexit legislation: spokesman

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's government is confident of winning a vote on a major piece of Brexit legislation, due in parliament later on Monday or early Tuesday, May's spokesman said.

Parliament is due to hold a late-night vote on whether to let the central plank of Britain's Brexit plan - the EU withdrawal bill - move to the next stage of the lawmaking process.
Asked whether the government was confident of the outcome, he said: "Yes. We've said this is a hugely important bill in terms of preparing the way for a smooth Brexit for business and the rest of the country, and we encourage all MPs (Members of Parliament) to support it."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Back To Top