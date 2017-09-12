New iPhone features leaked by ‘disgruntled Apple employee’

News

'I just want the truth': Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death 13 years ago

On the eve of the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, the leaked upgrades are claimed to have come from a disgruntled employee.

A radical redesign will see the introduction of an edge-to-edge display; while it is widely expected the home button will follow in the headphone jack’s footsteps and be removed.

A new facial recognition system is set to fill the void of the phone’s fingerprint sensor that is about to vanish.

It appears the frantic search for a working charging cable may soon be a chore of the past, with the leak confirming that at least one model will support wireless charging.

Wireless charging is expected to be introduced. Source: 7 News

Apple users can expect a smarter power button where by double pressing the button, you will activate Apple Pay and Siri by holding down the button.

The phone is also tipped to include a do not disturb while driving feature which will reportedly switch off notifications automatically when you get in the car, helping you focus on the road and not on your phone.

The tech giant has copped mounting criticism for introducing minimal changes in previous models, however if the leaks do prove accurate, the iPhone X or iPhone 8 are expected to be a substantial upgrade.

The high-end devices have never come cheap in the past and this year will be no exception, with the premium model expected to set Australian users back as much as $1700. A cheaper model is also expected to be announced at the launch.

Apple will tomorrow confirm all the ins and outs of the new models at the official launch in Cupertino.

