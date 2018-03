WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday it will exercise its enforcement discretion for all power plants in Florida, allowing them to operate without meeting all pollution controls to maintain electricity supplies across the state as a result of Hurricane Irma.

EPA exercises enforcement discretion for all Florida power plants

It said in a statement the no-action assurance will end on Sept. 26.



(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh; Editing by Dan Grebler)