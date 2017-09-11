News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

FPL shuts one reactor in Florida, reduces power at another after Irma

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Florida Power & Light shut Unit 4 at the Turkey Point nuclear power station in Florida Sunday night due to a likely valve issue, and is reducing power at Unit 1 at the St Lucie power plant due to salt build up in the switchyard, a spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Monday.

He could not say whether the Turkey Point 4 outage was related to Hurricane Irma, which battered Florida over the weekend, and he could not say whether FPC planned to shut or just reduce St Lucie 1.


(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

Back To Top