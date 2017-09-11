FPL shuts one reactor in Florida, reduces power at another after Irma

(Reuters) - Florida Power & Light shut Unit 4 at the Turkey Point nuclear power station in Florida Sunday night due to a likely valve issue, and is reducing power at Unit 1 at the St Lucie power plant due to salt build up in the switchyard, a spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Monday.

He could not say whether the Turkey Point 4 outage was related to Hurricane Irma, which battered Florida over the weekend, and he could not say whether FPC planned to shut or just reduce St Lucie 1.





(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)