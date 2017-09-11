FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler's <DAIGn.DE> Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said Mercedes-Benz will offer electric versions of all its models by 2022, converting its Smart city car brand to become fully electric.

Mercedes-Benz to offer electric option for every car by 2022

Speaking at the company's investor day in Sindelfingen, Germany, Daimler <DAIGn.DE> said it will offer at least 50 electrified versions of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in hybrid and fully electric car variants.

Because electric cars have a lower margin than combustion-engine cars, Daimler has set itself a more ambitious savings target. The company's Fit for Leadership 4.0 plan targets savings of 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion), Daimler said.

(This version of the story corrects third paragraph to show electric cars have a lower margin than combustion-engine cars, not electric cars)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Goodman)