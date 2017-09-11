News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home, Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Eight killed, including gunman, in Texan shooting

Reuters
Reuters /

A gunman killed seven people at a home in a Dallas suburb on Sunday evening before being shot dead by police called to the scene, authorities said.

0328_sun_news_0600_break
6:32

News Headlines - Wednesday 28 March
0328_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:21

News Break - March 28
0328_0500_nat_russia
1:14

Russia hits back
Suspect arrested over explosives sent to Washington, D.C., sites
1:15

Suspect arrested over explosives sent to Washington, D.C., sites
Theresa May has seen 'no evidence' of Russian interference in UK elections
1:01

Theresa May has seen 'no evidence' of Russian interference in UK elections
Laptop Explodes and Burns Down Office Building
18:46

Laptop explodes and burns down office building
Catalan Independence Protesters Block Highways in Spain
0:45

Catalan Independence Protesters Block Highways in Spain
British Volvo Ocean Race crew member lost at sea.
0:58

British Volvo Ocean Race crew member lost at sea.
Mango Mania for Rescue Bats in Queensland, Australia
1:28

Mango Mania for Rescue Bats in Queensland, Australia
White House denies Trump is sending mixed messages to Moscow, but some see ‘incoherence’
1:23

White House denies Trump is sending mixed messages to Moscow, but some see ‘incoherence’
Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper
2:17

Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg invited to speak to fake news inquiry for second time
1:17

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg invited to speak to fake news inquiry for second time
 

The shooting took place in Plano, a suburb north of Dallas.

David Tilley, a spokesman for the Plano Police Department, said the shooter was killed by the first responding officer after an exchange of gunfire. The officer was not injured.

Seven people were found dead in the Plano home.

Two additional shooting victims were taken to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.

"We're trying to put all the puzzle pieces together," Tilley said.

There was no information yet on the relationship between the suspect and the victims. Local media reports that the shooting occurred at a Dallas Cowboys viewing party could not be confirmed either.

Back To Top