(Reuters) - Hurricane Jose is weakening over the Western Atlantic and the intensity of the storm is expected to reduce further over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The hurricane is about 245 miles (395 km) northeast of Grand Turk Island with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h), the NHC said.



