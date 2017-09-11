Florida governor requests major disaster declaration

News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Sunday he has requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump and warned that devastating storm surges will hit the western coast of Florida as Hurricane Irma churns northward.

"There is a serious threat of significant storm surge flooding along the entire west coast of Florida and 15 feet of impact above ground level in southwest Florida," he said at a news conference.


(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

