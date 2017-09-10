'Disgusting': Malcolm Turnbull's granddad multi-tasking at footy angers social media mob

A photo of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull "multi-tasking" at Saturday night's AFL clash has received huge backlash online.

The prime minister has been labelled "irresponsible" and told the photo is "disgusting". It shows him holding his granddaughter with one hand and a beer in the other.

"Multi-tasking at the footy," he captioned the photo that shows him kissing his granddaughter's forehead.

Many were quick to point out the beer in the other hand with one person saying they "find it disgusting".

"Breathing grog all over baby's but sadly I'm not surprised by Malcolm doing it," they wrote.

Another person questioned the parenting skills writing "teach the kids to drink (alcohol) at the football at an early age... Great parenting".

He was also labelled "irresponsible".

One person didn't miss the opportunity to mention the $122 million being spent on the same-sex marriage postal vote telling the PM, "Wasting $150 million and watching the footy at the same time, #multi-tasking".

However, it wasn't all negative with some people jumping to the defence of Mr Turnbull saying he "deserves a break for once".

"Just like any other family man he loves his kids," one person said.

"Such a special photo," another person wrote.

Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy have three grandchildren.