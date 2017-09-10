News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

'Disgusting': Malcolm Turnbull's granddad multi-tasking at footy angers social media mob

Yahoo7 /

A photo of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull "multi-tasking" at Saturday night's AFL clash has received huge backlash online.

0613_1800_SYD-PMterror
1:40

PM Turnbull warns of cyber terrorism
0611_1600_nat_elex
2:15

PM makes final major public campaign address
0305_1130_nat_turnbull
1:37

Turnbull popularity tumbles amid another Joyce bombshell
0303_1800_qld_bride
1:23

Bride discovers her dress is lost after hundreds post photos of it on social media
0303_0500_nat_steel
0:23

Turnbull government to hold talks with Trump administration over tariffs
0302_1800_nsw_pm
1:43

NZ Prime Minister disappointed following talks with Turnbull
0302_1130_nat_NZPM
1:48

PM Malcolm Turnbull in talks with NZ PM Jacinda Ardern
0301_sun_bullies
4:10

Parents homeschooling kids in desperate attempt to end bullying
Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
1:51

Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
Trump says Kushner’s security clearance will be up to John Kelly
2:13

Trump says Kushner’s security clearance will be up to John Kelly
0224_0500_nat_turnbulltrump
1:30

Trump and Turnbull hold talks on immigration
0223_1800_BRI-Phone
0:28

Social media star slammed for driving while filming herself on her phone
 

The prime minister has been labelled "irresponsible" and told the photo is "disgusting". It shows him holding his granddaughter with one hand and a beer in the other.

"Multi-tasking at the footy," he captioned the photo that shows him kissing his granddaughter's forehead.

Many were quick to point out the beer in the other hand with one person saying they "find it disgusting".

"Breathing grog all over baby's but sadly I'm not surprised by Malcolm doing it," they wrote.

This photo, posted by the PM, has caused a stir. Source: Facebook

Another person questioned the parenting skills writing "teach the kids to drink (alcohol) at the football at an early age... Great parenting".

He was also labelled "irresponsible".

One person didn't miss the opportunity to mention the $122 million being spent on the same-sex marriage postal vote telling the PM, "Wasting $150 million and watching the footy at the same time, #multi-tasking".

However, it wasn't all negative with some people jumping to the defence of Mr Turnbull saying he "deserves a break for once".

"Just like any other family man he loves his kids," one person said.

"Such a special photo," another person wrote.

Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy have three grandchildren.

Back To Top