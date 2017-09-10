Parents accused of toddler murder say she was 'sleep walking'

A mother and her boyfriend accused of murdering a two-year-old girl have blamed her death on sleepwalking.

Parents accused of murder blame their daughter's death on 'sleep walking'

Little Jamie Murdock was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors discovered bleeding and swelling on her brain as well as bruises to her chin and lower abdomen.

She was stabilised but died soon after.

Whitney Breslin and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Cashe Graham were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

"We just thought she was sleeping in a little late and when we went to check on her she was breathing real weird,” Graham attempted to tell police in a harrowing 911 call.

"She's breathing in and out maybe every 15 seconds. She's breathing real hard."

The pair denied inflicting any sort of injuries on Jamie, instead claiming she is prone to sleepwalking and often falls down.

Shawnee Police Detective Sergeant Jason Crouch said they also discovered drugs in Jamie’s system and given the amount it was likely she had to ingest it.