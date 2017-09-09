News

Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Gay people to blame for Hurricane Harvey, says US Pastor

Yahoo UK

Many have put Hurricane Harvey down to climate change.

But one American religious leader has new reasons for why the violent storm hit the US city of Houston – gay people.

Kevin Swanson, a pastor in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church, claims God brought the powerful hurricane and subsequent flooding on the Texan city because its mayor ‘very, very aggressively pro-homosexual’.

"Jesus sends the message home, unless Americans repent, unless Houston repents, unless New Orleans repents, they will all likewise perish," Swanson told his radio show.

PICTURED: Pastor Kevin Swanson.

"That is the message that the Lord Jesus Christ is sending home right now to America."

He also reportedly said that Hurricane Irma, currently wreaking damage in the Caribbean and predicted to soon hit the US, could be stopped by banning abortion and gay marriage.

Swanson is known for his anti-homosexual views and has also speculated that Disney has been taken over by the Devil, in order to indoctrinate small children.

Despite his extreme views, he is not alone in blaming Harvey, which has caused at least 71 deaths and up to $200 billion of damage, on views held by those living in Houston.

PICTURED: Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

"Here’s a city that has boasted of its LGBT devotion, its affinity for the sexual perversion movement in America. They’re underwater," said radio host Rick Wiles.

The current mayor of Houston is Democrat Sylvester Turner.In 2015 he announced that he would let lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people get married anywhere in the city.

But Houston has long held gay-friendly policies.

Houston also elected an openly gay mayor, Annise Parker, who ruled from from 2010 to 2016.

