Saudi Arabia suspends any dialogue with Qatar: SPA

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Saturday suspended any dialogue with Qatar, accusing it of "distorting facts", just after a report of a phone call between the leaders of both countries suggested a breakthrough in the Gulf dispute.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by the telephone with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Friday when they discussed the Gulf dispute, state media from both countries reported earlier.


(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Mohamed El Sherif; Editing by Sandra Maler)

