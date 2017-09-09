Factbox: Key railroad assets in Hurricane Irma's path

(Reuters) - Major eastern U.S. railroads CSX Corp and Norfolk Southern Corp are rerouting rail cars and locomotives, holding traffic in yards out of harm's way, relocating workers, and putting repair equipment into place as Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida.

CSX

The No. 3 U.S. railroad, based in Jacksonville, Florida, has major rail yards in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa, on the state's western Gulf Coast.

Apart from the major rail yards, Jacksonville and Tampa also have intermodal terminals, transfer terminals for bulk goods, and auto distribution terminals.

Orlando has the major rail yard and auto distribution terminal. It has bulk good transfer terminals in Fort Lauderdale.

CSX serves 12 ports, including Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, Miami, Palm Beach, and Panama City.

For Georgia, CSX has major rail yards in Atlanta, coastal Savannah, and Waycross as part of its 2,700 miles (4,345 km) of track. In Atlanta and Savannah, they also have intermodal and bulk transfer operations in addition to the major rail yards. Augusta, about 150 miles from the Atlantic Ocean, is a terminal serving bulk commodities.

In Alabama, CSX has major rail yards in Mobile, Birmingham, and Montgomery. It has bulk freight transfer terminals in Birmingham and Montgomery and an intermodal terminal in Mobile.

In South Carolina, it has major rail yards in Charleston, which also has intermodal and bulk commodity terminal operations, and Florence, and has bulk terminals in Spartanburg and Greenville.



NORFOLK SOUTHERN

The No. 4 U.S. railroad, based in Norfolk, Virginia, has a major rail yard, intermodal and auto distribution facilities and a rail-to-truck transfer facility in Jacksonville, in Florida's northeast.

In Atlanta, Georgia, the railroad has a rail yard, rail-to-truck transfer and auto distribution facilities, and two intermodal facilities. It also has yards in Macon, Augusta, Valdosta, Albany, Rome, Columbus, and Savannah, with rail-to-truck transfer facilities in Augusta, and Dalton.

In Georgia it also has auto distribution facilities in Commerce, Savannah, and Brunswick, and port access points in Savannah and Brunswick, in the state's southwest.

In South Carolina, the railroad has port operations, a rail yard, an intermodal terminal and an auto distribution facility in Charleston, as well as a yard and rail-to-truck transfer facility in Columbia.

In the broader area of Greenville, in the state's northwest, it has two rail yards, a rail-to-truck transfer facility and an intermodal terminal.

In Alabama, the company has key intermodal, auto distribution and rail yard facilities in Birmingham, with yards in Selma, Mobile further south, and Sheffield, and Decatur in the north. Mobile also has a rail-to-truck transfer facility and port operations.





