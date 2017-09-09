News

Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Man tries to sell his same-sex marriage vote for $1500

Yahoo7 News /

How much is the vote on same-sex marriage worth to you?

Surprise for long-time Sydney Royal Easter Show volunteer
Turnbull popularity tumbles amid another Joyce bombshell
NZ Prime Minister disappointed following talks with Turnbull
PM Malcolm Turnbull in talks with NZ PM Jacinda Ardern
Couples lug AR-15 assault rifles to Pennsylvania church blessing
Couples lug AR-15 assault rifles to Pennsylvania church blessing
Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
Parents homeschooling kids in desperate attempt to end bullying
All-in-one wallet card to spell end of individual credit card?
All-in-one wallet card to spell end of individual credit card?
Trump says Kushner’s security clearance will be up to John Kelly
Trump says Kushner’s security clearance will be up to John Kelly
Trump and Turnbull hold talks on immigration
Turnbull in Washington
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
 

For a Sydney man, it’s $1500.

The man, believed to be from Parramatta, was caught trying to hawk his vote on eBay for $1500, but it’s since been removed.

Another person also posted an advertisement on Gumtree trying to sell their vote for $600 but that was removed too due to the site's policies.

Titled "Buy my vote", the seller said they had no desire to fill out the form and wanted to sell his vote because he doesn’t “care but thought there are people who do”.

The seller wanted $1500 for their vote on eBay. Source: eBay

“What is the plebiscite worth to you (sic),” the ad reads.

“The reason I’m selling my vote is because either way I don’t care but thought there are people who do.

“Part of this auction (sic) proceeds will go to help kids battling cancer”.

The seller suggest they will give some of the money to charity. Source: eBay

Australians for Equality campaign executive director Tiernan Brady and Australian Christian Lobby managing director Lyle Shelton said the man needed to take the vote more seriously.

“What an idiot,” Mr Tiernan told the ABC.

"What do you think you're doing? This is a serious discussion about real people's lives.”

Mr Shelton said there were “always people out there who do silly things”.

“And this really does trivialise what is a very important decision for the Australian nation," he said.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has been in touch with a number of websites including eBay, Facebook, Amazon, Alibaba and Gumtree with its concerns.

An ABS spokesman said eBay and Facebook have confirmed listings for survey forms and responses would “not comply” with the sites’ policies and “they will block and remove any such listings”.

A supporter of same sex marriage stands outside the High Court in Melbourne on Thursday. Source: AAP

The ABS has also warned selling or buying of responses to the vote was also a criminal offence and could carry a maximum penalty of $2100 or a potential 12-month jail sentence.

South Australian senator Nick Xenophon said any attempt to distort the results of the survey must be me with “appropriate legal safeguards”.

“Otherwise it makes a complete mockery of it,” he said.

