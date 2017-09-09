White House says expects bipartisan efforts to continue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is likely to continue to reach for bipartisan compromise on legislation, something he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign and that the American people expect, the White House said on Friday, days after the Republican president made a surprise debt ceiling deal with Democrats.

"I certainly think that the goal is to have bipartisan efforts and certainly legislation where you've got Republicans and Democrats both working towards it," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. "And I certainly would expect to continue to see that."



(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)