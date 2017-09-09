News

U.S. says Myanmar should respond responsibly to attacks on security forces

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Myanmar should respond responsibly to attacks on security forces in the country's Rakhine State, respecting rule of law and human rights, a senior official of the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

Patrick Murphy, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asia, told reporters Washington saw shortcomings on the part of the security forces and the government in dealing with the situation in Rakhine and was pushing for urgent restoration of access for humanitarian assistance and journalists there.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

