Shell suspends some operations, reduces staff at eastern Gulf of Mexico assets

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Friday said it has suspended some of its well operations and reduced staff at its eastern Gulf of Mexico assets as a precautionary measure ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The company said there was currently no impact on production.

Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, menaced Cuba and the Bahamas on Friday as it drove toward Florida after lashing the Caribbean with devastatingly high winds, killing 19 people and leaving catastrophic destruction in its wake.





